US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have announced that the United States will sell US-made arms to Ukraine, a reversal from Trump's former statements suggesting he wouldn’t transfer any weapons. Also, protests are a hallmark of university life — but on campuses across England, student activism and academic freedom are facing mounting pressure. And, Turkey arrests more opposition mayors across the country. Plus, France celebrates Bastille Day with parties and fireworks.

