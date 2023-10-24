Logo for The World

Gaza's vast tunnel network

October 24, 202347min 53sec

Israeli hostages released on Monday reported being transported through Gaza's underground tunnels. Experts say many of Israel's hostages could be located somewhere along Gaza's vast tunnel network. Hamas has a long history of using tunnels to move in and out of the Gaza Strip. And, Hezbollah emerged during Lebanon's civil war with the intention of ending Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon. With the backing of Iran, it has become the strongest military force in Lebanon, and one of the strongest militias in the region. Also, gunmen ambushed at least a dozen police officers and a local security supervisor on Monday in a coastal town near Acapulco, once a jewel of Mexico's tourism industry. Plus, Iceland strikes for women's equality.