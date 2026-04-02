The US lifted sanctions against acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez yesterday. It's the latest in a series of changes that began when President Nicolás Maduro was captured and brought to the US to face criminal charges. Also, Afghan refugees in India face challenges getting government benefits. Also, a conversation with novelist Sahar Delijani on the struggles of Iranians at home and abroad. Plus, we raise a glass to wine-making traditions around the world.

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