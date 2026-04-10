The Trump administration has deported as many as 15,000 people to countries they are not from, ranging from Mexico to South Sudan. Also, whale sightings in the Gulf of California have dropped in recent years, telling us something about the health of a vital ecosystem. And, the US and Israel saw groups of ethnic Kurds based in Iraq as potential forces to arm Iranian protesters and help bring regime change, but such an intervention never materialized. Plus, how our brains’ process for making memories seems to be vulnerable to generative AI.

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