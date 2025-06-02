Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul, Turkey, today for peace talks as both sides continued to conduct airstrikes. The delegations agreed to a major prisoner exchange, but no ceasefire. Also, a new report documents a pattern of physical abuse and neglect toward Tibetan children at Chinese-run boarding schools that many are forced to attend. And, South Korea contends with a political divide, along with big economic and security challenges, as it heads to the polls for presidential elections. Plus, moths find a home at the butterfly sanctuary in Mexico City's Natural History Museum.
