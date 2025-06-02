Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.
24hr 18min
Thumbnail for "Russia and Ukraine pursue peace talks in Turkey as they exchange airstrikes".
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul, Turkey, today for peace talks as both sides continued to conduct airstrikes. The delegations agreed to a major prisoner exchange, but no ceasefire.
June 2, 202548min 52sec46.94 MB
Thumbnail for "The White House says it's working on a ceasefire deal for Gaza".
May 30, 202549min23.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Poland votes this weekend in election seen as test for democracy".
May 29, 202549min 6sec47.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Concerns grow over suspicious candidates in Mexico's 1st judicial election".
May 28, 202548min 47sec23.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia captures 4 Ukrainian villages amid intense bombing campaign".
May 27, 202548min 7sec46.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Memorial Day special".
May 26, 202548min 53sec23.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Federal judge blocks attempt to ban foreign students from Harvard".
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.
May 23, 202549min 39sec47.7 MB
Thumbnail for "Germany signals shift in defense policy by stationing troops in Lithuania".
Germany is deploying 5,000 troops to Lithuania, marking the first such permanent deployment to another country since the end of World War II.
May 22, 202548min 54sec46.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Officials unmask a Chinese spy ring in Turkey".
Turkish officials say they've caught Chinese intelligence using fake cell phone towers to eavesdrop on Uyghurs and the Turkish government.
May 21, 202548min 1sec23.07 MB
Thumbnail for "El Salvador detains lawyer and human rights defender".
Police in El Salvador have arrested Ruth López, a prominent human rights defender who headed the anti-corruption unit at the rights group Cristosal.
May 20, 202548min 27sec23.26 MB
Thumbnail for "As displaced Syrians return, one photographer rediscovers his country".
Displaced Syrians are returning to their homes following years of civil war. One photographer, Alaa Hassan, who was 25 years old when the uprisings against former President Bashar al-Assad began, hopes to now document the loss and rebirth of his country.
May 19, 202548min 42sec46.78 MB
Thumbnail for "US and UAE ink deal to build world's largest data center for AI".
May 16, 202548min 39sec23.35 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul".
May 15, 202548min 17sec23.18 MB
Thumbnail for "A new hope for Syria".
President Trump's announcement that US sanctions on Syria would be lifted was met with elation by Syrians, but the country still has a long way to go to recover from years of civil war and brutal dictatorship.
May 14, 202548min 23sec23.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump kicks off Middle East visit with talk of a 'golden age'".
May 13, 202547min 48sec45.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Israeli-American hostage in Gaza released following direct negotiations between the US and Hamas".
May 12, 202548min 3sec23.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Peru calls Pope Leo XIV the 'Peruvian pope'".
Pope Leo XIV gave his first mass as pontiff today and is being celebrated across the globe, including in Peru, where he carried out decades of missionary work and became a naturalized citizen.
May 9, 202549min 37sec47.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Vatican selects new pope to lead the Catholic Church".
Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States has been elected the 267th pope. The 69-year-old is from Chicago, Illinois, and will be known as Pope Leo XIV.
May 8, 202547min 51sec22.97 MB
Thumbnail for "Tensions rise as India launches airstrikes on Pakistan".
Indian jets launch airstrikes on nine sites inside Pakistan in retaliation for a militant group's attack on mostly Indian tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago.
May 7, 202548min 50sec23.46 MB
Thumbnail for "Pope Francis' legacy will be part of whoever becomes the next pope".
More than a hundred Catholic cardinals from 70 different countries will convene for a secretive conclave on Wednesday to select a new pope. It's not clear who will ultimately be chosen to lead the Catholic Church next.
May 6, 202548min 27sec23.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel approves new military plan to ‘occupy’ Gaza indefinitely".
Israel’s security cabinet has approved a new military offensive designed to “capture” Gaza and hold it indefinitely. The plan would relocate many of Gaza’s 2 million residents to the south and shutter hundreds of community kitchens.
May 5, 202549min 5sec47.15 MB
Thumbnail for "The suburbs of Damascus on edge after clashes".
May 2, 202547min 40sec22.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Pope Francis' legacy of fighting church corruption".
May 1, 202548min 58sec23.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Vietnam celebrates 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon".
April 30, 202548min 35sec69.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Liberal Party's victory in Canada's federal election marks a shift".
April 29, 202549min 10sec23.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Massive power outage in Spain and Portugal causes chaos".
April 28, 202548min 18sec23.21 MB
Thumbnail for "India suspends water sharing agreement with Pakistan".
India has suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, a major water-sharing agreement with Pakistan, following a recent attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.
April 25, 202549min 31sec23.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Qatar brokers talks between DRC, Rwanda and M23 rebel group".
Qatar has brokered talks between the government of Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group, which is backed by Rwanda, to agree to common terms for a dialogue that includes a ceasefire.
April 24, 202548min 3sec23.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Canadians to vote for new PM early next week".
Canadians will head to the polls on Monday to vote for a new prime minister. The country is expecting a large turnout, with more than 7 million people already having cast their ballots over the long Easter weekend.
April 23, 202548min 45sec23.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Some look to Africa for potential next pope".
As questions emerge over the succession of Pope Francis, some are looking to Africa, where the Catholic Church has seen the most growth of any region in recent years.
April 22, 202547min 40sec22.88 MB

Russia and Ukraine pursue peace talks in Turkey as they exchange airstrikes

Thumbnail for "Russia and Ukraine pursue peace talks in Turkey as they exchange airstrikes".
June 2, 202548min 52sec

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul, Turkey, today for peace talks as both sides continued to conduct airstrikes. The delegations agreed to a major prisoner exchange, but no ceasefire. Also, a new report documents a pattern of physical abuse and neglect toward Tibetan children at Chinese-run boarding schools that many are forced to attend. And, South Korea contends with a political divide, along with big economic and security challenges, as it heads to the polls for presidential elections. Plus, moths find a home at the butterfly sanctuary in Mexico City's Natural History Museum.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
Thumbnail for "Russia and Ukraine pursue peace talks in Turkey as they exchange airstrikes".
Russia and Ukraine pursue peace talks in Turkey as they exchange airstrikes
00:00
48:52