Waves of deadly Israeli airstrikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon are threatening to derail the US-Iran truce. Also, concerns are growing that authoritarian tactics to squash basic rights are returning to Indonesia, given increasing threats made against activists, influencers and journalists. And, the UK and Norway are tracking Russian submarines in the North Sea. Plus, the jar of Nutella that appeared across the screen during a livestream of the Artemis II mission around the moon.

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