President Donald Trump keeps insisting that the US "needs" to take over Greenland, which is controlled by Denmark. Protests in both Denmark and Greenland have denounced US threats to seize the territory. Also, Julio Iglesias, the 82-year-old crooner who's sold more than 300 million records over his long career, could soon take center stage in a Spanish courtroom over sexual abuse allegations. And, a look at the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his global message against oppression. Plus, the story of a revolutionary woman who led Africa’s independence movements.

