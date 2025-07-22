Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A number of scholars and experts say they have never been more concerned about the state of international law. Also, the UK has prohibited institutions from paying ransomware hackers without consulting the government first. And, climate change, which is altering ecosystems around the world, also comes with a financial cost. Plus, the number of Indigenous evangelical churches in Ecuador is growing.
