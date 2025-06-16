Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israel has ordered Iranians living in Tehran to evacuate as it plans to escalate its attacks in the city that’s home to roughly 10 million people. But for some residents, leaving is not an option. Meanwhile, although Israel has intercepted most of the hundreds of missiles that Iran has fired at it, the ones that have made it through have caused some major damage. Also, Britain’s foreign intelligence service has appointed veteran Blaise Metreweli to take the helm as MI6’s new boss. Plus, a look back at the life of Nicaragua’s first female president, Violeta Chamorro, who’s died at the age of 95.
