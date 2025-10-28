Atrocities continue as Sudan’s military retreats from el-Fasher, a town in Darfur that has been under a grueling siege for more than 500 days. Also, Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica with catastrophic winds and the potential for widespread flooding and landslides. And, President Vladimir Putin says Russia has a nuclear-powered cruise missile that can't be intercepted by US technology, and that it’s been tested successfully and is ready to be deployed. Plus, an ant that can give birth to an entirely different species.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.