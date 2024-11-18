Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Revolutionary groups in Myanmar have been successful in battling the military junta that controls the central government. But China is not giving up on the regime. That's making it difficult for the rebels to topple the military rulers who seized power in a coup. Also, Ukraine now has a green light from the US to strike deep into Russian-held territory with long-range American weapons. And, we hear from a city in India that's become a model for protecting its citizens from a heat wave.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
Listener support ensures that the coverage we provide on air, online and through our podcast is free and accessible to everyone. Help us keep The World free! Give today!