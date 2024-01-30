Logo for The World

Pressure for a Gaza ceasefire builds

January 30, 202447min 58sec

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says he is headed to Cairo to discuss a ceasefire proposal that emerged after talks in Paris. Qatar, the US and Egypt are pushing for a halt to hostilities that lasts at least a month. But Hamas is calling for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. And, for nearly 20 years, Canadian Olympians have received as much as $15,000 for earning a gold medal at the Olympics. Canadian Paralympians, though, have never been paid — until now. Also, Canada's government announced this week its intention to delay the expansion of the medically assisted in dying program, known as MAID. It follows a series of hearings about whether those only with a mental illness should be allowed to seek out euthanasia. Plus, ants, lions and zebras!