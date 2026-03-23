As Argentines prepare to mark the 50th anniversary of the coup that began years of brutal military dictatorship in their country, that very history is now being contested, with President Javier Milei stirring debate over how it should be remembered. Also, many immigrants in Spain have been celebrating an amnesty program that will legalize their status and allow them to work in the country, but some say that to land a job, Spanish employers are demanding they lose their native accents, which people are referring to as “linguistic racism.” And, Denmark releases apps to help Danes boycott US products. Plus, a new law in Kenya gives women the right to request two days off per month for menstrual pain.

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