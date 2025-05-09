Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Pope Leo XIV gave his first mass as pontiff today and is being celebrated across the globe, including in Peru, where he carried out decades of missionary work and became a naturalized citizen. Also, the US cuts $50 million in medical aid to Zambia following a corruption investigation. And, Sudan cuts ties with the UAE as drone attacks on Port Sudan continue for a sixth day. Plus, the National Gallery in London is unveiling an early renaissance painting this weekend that’s considered to be a European masterpiece.
