Russian American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva was arrested by Russian authorities about a month ago. We'll hear about the conditions she's dealing with in detention. Also, the new right-wing government in New Zealand wants to pull back on the use of the Maori language. A lot of New Zealanders are not happy about this, and they've been taking to the streets in protest. And, the painkiller drug Nolotil is banned in the US, UK and Ireland, but still being prescribed in Spain. The drug has been linked with the deaths of several dozen British and Irish people.

Our listener-funded newsroom can’t run without your support. Will you give today to keep our newsroom running strong and help us earn a $67,000 match?