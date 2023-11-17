Aid agencies say that deliveries of basic humanitarian goods into Gaza are practically nonexistent. The United Nations is warning that starvation is an immediate possibility. And, Israel has reportedly cut off the water that it supplied to Gaza via pipeline and has also severely limited the fuel needed to run desalination plants, leaving some 2 million people in the Gaza Strip with little to no water. Also, an estimated 1 million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities remain imprisoned in China, four years after the country claimed to have closed a network of "reeducation camps" in the country's far western Xinjiang region. We hear from a survivor who served time in the system, and Uyghur activists who fear a thaw in US-China relations will mean their loved ones are forgotten. Plus, how do horses fly?

