The Biden administration wants Israelis and Palestinians to get serious about restarting a plan for a two-state solution. The European Union and Arab leaders agree, along many across the international community. But Israel is digging in its heels. And, soon after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin established a group of allied countries to support the besieged nation. Now, for the first time, the Pentagon is out of money for Ukraine. Also, global cocaine production is at historic highs, and cartels are developing new trade routes to get it to market. We hear why much of the rise in cocaine use in Latin America is in Brazil. Plus, the journey of one Venezuelan man to a Colorado town.