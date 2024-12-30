Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A look at former President Jimmy Carter’s life and legacy, including his lasting foreign policy. Also, a conversation about effective global giving strategies, especially around the holiday season. And, a look back and climate and weather patterns in 2024. Plus, a yearly German tradition to watch a decades-old British comedy sketch on New Year’s Eve.
