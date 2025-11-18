Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met with US President Donald Trump today, visiting the White House for the first time in seven years. Also, Peru tries to reduce the toxic use of mercury in small-scale gold mining. And, a research project in the UK hopes to fast track the hunt for new antibiotics by using artificial intelligence. Plus, could cross country runners, who don’t race on snow or ice, compete in the Winter Olympics?

