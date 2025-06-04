Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US-based firm that helped design and manage an aid initiative to deliver food to Palestinians in Gaza in areas controlled by the Israeli military, has withdrawn its team from the operation. Also, farmers express concern as Kenyan courts consider importing genetically modified seeds. And, Vietnam is scrapping its long-standing policy that families can only have two children. Plus, the semicolon could be becoming an endangered species.
