Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A nightclub in North Macedonia caught fire over the weekend, killing 59 people and injuring more than 150 more. Authorities have arrested suspects implicated in the deadly blaze. A look at how that fire started, and the ripple effects across the country. Also, how the war in Ukraine has had an impact on Jewish life in the country. And, we meet a man entertaining North Koreans with magic tricks.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices