As US and European officials press Israeli and Palestinian leaders for what's next, many in the West Bank aren't looking to the future at all. Even while they've long derided the current old guard, young Palestinians say there's no future to be had as long as the killing in Gaza goes on. And, in a series of raids in eight Turkish provinces, police detained more than 30 people that Turkey has accused of working for Mossad, Israeli intelligence. Officials claim the suspects were planning to kidnap Palestinians living in Turkey. Also, it's been a turbulent few weeks for Poland's TV and radio channels. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been following through on his promise to overhaul public media in Poland, and the shake-up is under scrutiny from the right and the left. Plus, this punk musician turns to ranchera.

