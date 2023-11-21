As Israel and Hamas inch closer to a cease-fire deal, two peace activists with Standing Together have just returned to the Middle East after a weeklong tour of the US. We hear how the current crisis has upended efforts at Arab-Israeli grassroots collaboration. And, on Tuesday, Ukrainians are marking 10 years since the start of the Maidan revolution. As a result of the uprising, Ukraine’s pro-Russian president fled the country, but at the same time, Russia took advantage of the situation and invaded Ukraine. Also, Germany was once lauded as the European Union's most welcoming country when it came to receiving asylum-seekers and refugees. But that reputation is fast fading as politicians from parties on both the left and the right propose measures to cut back on new arrivals. Plus, the cultural history of eyeliner.

____

Our reporting is independent, inclusive and in-depth. Best of all, it’s listener supported. Will you give today to support theThe World?