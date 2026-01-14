Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland met with US Vice President JD Vance today at the White House today for talks. Also, a discussion about what the end of Temporary Protected Status for Somalia by the Trump administration means for Somalis. And, a look at why international adoptions have largely been a failure. Plus, a little-known amateur tennis player from Sydney beats some of the world's top tennis players at an event ahead of the Australian Open.