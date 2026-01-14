The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland met with US Vice President JD Vance today at the White House today for talks. Also, a discussion about what the end of Temporary Protected Status for Somalia by the Trump administration means for Somalis. And, a look at why international adoptions have largely been a failure. Plus, a little-known amateur tennis player from Sydney beats some of the world's top tennis players at an event ahead of the Australian Open.

