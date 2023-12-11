In Jordan, there are signs of growing sympathy for Hamas as the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza continues. In the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, Christian leaders have decided to tone down Christmas celebrations. Also, the European Union is taking steps to regulate AI technology. And at the International Space Station, new evidence proves that astronaut Frank Rubio did not — after all — eat the first space tomato.

