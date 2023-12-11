Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

In Jordan, there are signs of growing sympathy for Hamas

Thumbnail for "In Jordan, there are signs of growing sympathy for Hamas".
December 11, 202346min 40sec

In Jordan, there are signs of growing sympathy for Hamas as the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza continues. In the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, Christian leaders have decided to tone down Christmas celebrations. Also, the European Union is taking steps to regulate AI technology. And at the International Space Station, new evidence proves that astronaut Frank Rubio did not — after all — eat the first space tomato. 

Our listener-funded newsroom can’t run without your support. Will you give today to keep our newsroom running strong and help us earn a $67,000 match? 