Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

Below and Beyond (New York After Rona (part iii)

October 27, 202121min 42sec

We visit an empty storefront in Greenwich Village to talk with journalist and curator Alex Brook Lynn about her latest immersive multimedia exhibition: “Eulogy for New York City.” Plus a visit to New York City’s first post covid ComicCon to find out how Batman is doing.