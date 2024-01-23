Logo for Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.

Not All Propaganda is Art BONUS CONTENT TRAILER: Propaganda Notes and Sources

January 23, 202413min 17sec

The new ToE series Propaganda is Art has a companion podcast called Propaganda Notes & Sources, think audio footnotes!

Each episode in Not All Propaganda is Art gets its own corresponding episode of Propaganda Notes & Sources. Your host goes through the script for each episode and cites all the corresponding original sources he consulted, and the archives he visited while reporting this series. Like all great footnotes, these go deep and contain many digressions and new stories. This is a teaser of episode one.

