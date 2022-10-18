Logo for Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

Benjamen Walker & Radiotopia

Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything is a proud member of Radiotopia, from PRX.

Personally connecting the dots. All of them. Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything is a proud member of Radiotopia, from PRX. Learn more at radiotopia.fm.

Transformers remix

October 18, 2022

Yvette Gonzales tells us a first person story about what its like to be transgender in Prison. Gender theorist B. Preciado tells us about what happens when a person takes testosterone without the intention of transitioning from one gender to another. Plus, Jim Elledge tells us about his  biography of Outsider Artist Henry Darger, and why he drew little girls with penises.