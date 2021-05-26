Logo for Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

Personally connecting the dots. All of them. Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything is a proud member of Radiotopia, from PRX. Learn more at radiotopia.fm.

Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.

The Return

May 26, 202122min 14sec

Your host escapes the island, and returns to New York. Plus writer Tim Kreider on Vaccine side effects.

