Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything is a proud member of Radiotopia, from PRX.

Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.

Venice (Ukraine redux)

May 16, 202326min 25sec

The war/invasion/fighting is still going. We revisit our program on NFTs, art and war. Your host visits the 59th International Art Biennale in Venice, the world’s most important art fair and the first since the global pandemic. Plus Digital Ukranians, Sound Art, and NFTs.