Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

Herdest Immunity (New York after Rona part v of v)

December 15, 202122min 28sec

Our New York after Rona miniseries comes to an end just in time for the latest Variant. The WHO turns to podcasts for a new endless stream of naming possibilities. Plus a ToE favorite playwright returns with a new musical production of Shirley Jackson’s The Lottery.