Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

The life of musician Connie Converse easily reduces down to one of those Hemingway length sad stories: Before Dylan there was Connie Converse and then she disappeared .

In his new book “ To Anyone Who Ever Asks: The Life, Music, and Mystery of Connie Converse ” Howard Fishman gives us the complete tale. We meet up with Howard and learn why this incredible musician just couldn’t catch a break in 1950s New York City, and why he is devoted to her life and art.

