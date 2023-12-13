Logo for Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

Wrong Way with Joanne McNeil

December 13, 202322min 29sec

One of my favorite technology critics has just published a novel about Self Driving Cars (or fake Self Driving Cars). We talk about her new book, and the hidden human worker nestled in our technological revolution. I can’t recommend Wrong Way enough!