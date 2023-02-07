Logo for Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

Lives of the Wives

February 7, 202319min 52sec

Some books have titles that jump out right out at you, Carmela Ciuraru’s new group biography Lives of the Wives is definitely one of those books. She tells us about her five wives and the hazards of literary relationships.