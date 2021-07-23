Logo for Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

Charlie Brown's America

July 23, 202131min 32sec

Cartoonist Charles Schulz  wrote and drew Peanuts every day for half a century. In his new book Charlie Brown's America, Historian Blake Scott Ball uses the strip (and the fan mail archive at the Schulz museum) to illuminate the Wishy-Washy politics of Cold War America.