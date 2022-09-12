Logo for Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything

Benjamen Walker & Radiotopia

Personally connecting the dots. All of them. Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything is a proud member of Radiotopia, from PRX. Learn more at radiotopia.fm.

Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.

Personally connecting the dots. All of them. Benjamen Walker's Theory of Everything is a proud member of Radiotopia, from PRX. Learn more at radiotopia.fm.

Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.

Performance Peace (reprise)

Thumbnail for "Performance Peace (reprise)".
September 12, 202234min 17sec

911 final reprise. George Bush celebrates the anniversary of 911 with some new ‘dark’ paintings. Your host marks the occasion with some high stakes performance art. Plus un-learned art lessons from the $150,000 banana.