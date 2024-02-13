Latino USA

Las Cafeteras is a band out of East LA that met while doing community organizing. They began playing at the Eastside Cafe, where they discovered Son Jarocho, traditional Afro-Mexican music from Veracruz. They quickly began to adapt the music to their realities fusing it with hip hop, rock, ska, and spoken word. They are known for their politically charged lyrics, speaking out against injustices within the immigrant community and their experiences as Chicanos in East LA. On today’s How I Made It, we sat down with members of the group to discuss how they got started, and their work to tell and preserve brown stories.

This episode originally aired in November 2020.