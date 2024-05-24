Logo for Latino USA

A Presidenta Will Lead Femicide-Plagued Mexico

Thumbnail for "A Presidenta Will Lead Femicide-Plagued Mexico".
May 24, 202448min 17sec

On June 2nd 2024, Mexico will elect a woman as its president for the first time in the country’s history. But a paradox prevails: while women rise to the highest positions of government in Mexico, the nation is still marked by a violent culture against women with 10 femicides every day.

Latino USA travels to Mexico ahead of the historic election to document women protesting the pervasive violence in the country and interview both presidential frontrunners —Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez— something only few U.S. media outlets have achieved. 