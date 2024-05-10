Journalist Andrea Elliott won her first Pulitzer Prize in 2007 for Feature Writing. 15 years later, she won her second Pulitzer for her book “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City” under the General Nonfiction category.

“Invisible Child” follows the life of a young Black girl named Dasani Coates, whom Andrea followed and reported on for more than eight years, exploring the intergenerational impact of poverty and race in one of the richest cities in the world.

In this episode of Latino USA, Andrea Elliott speaks with Maria Hinojosa about her Pulitzer Prize-winning work, what it means to be a journalist of conscience and how Andrea’s bi-cultural upbringing as a Chilean-American helped her to better report on people living on the margins of power.