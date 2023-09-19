Logo for Latino USA

Latino USA

Futuro Media and PRX

Latino USA offers insight into the lived experiences of Latino communities and is a window on the current and merging cultural, political and social ideas impacting Latinos and the nation.

Futuro Media

Latino USA offers insight into the lived experiences of Latino communities and is a window on the current and merging cultural, political and social ideas impacting Latinos and the nation.

Futuro Media

It’s My Podcast and I’ll Cry If I Want To

Thumbnail for "It’s My Podcast and I’ll Cry If I Want To".
September 19, 202336min 26sec

Five years ago, Latino USA producer Antonia Cereijido was only an intern and still in college when she did what a lot of people do when they're not sure what their life will look like after graduation: she cried in the bathroom. After wiping her eyes and returning to her desk, she tried to comfort herself by calculating how many other Latinos had cried at the same time she had. This led her to ask herself: do Latinos cry more than other people, on average? Thus began her strange and lachrymose journey into the world of crying.

This episode originally aired on Feb 9, 2018.