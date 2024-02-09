Latino USA

On March 14th, 2020, Martha Escudero and her two daughters became the first family to occupy one of over a hundred vacant homes in El Sereno, Los Angeles. Some people call them squatters, but they call themselves the Reclaimers.



The Reclaimers are occupying houses that belong to the California Department of Transportation, who planned to demolish them to build a freeway through this largely Latinx and immigrant neighborhood.

This is the story of one of these houses, and its residents, past and present, who have fought to make it their home.

This episode originally aired in November 2020.