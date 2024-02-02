Logo for Latino USA

Latino USA

Futuro Media and PRX

Latino USA offers insight into the lived experiences of Latino communities and is a window on the current and merging cultural, political and social ideas impacting Latinos and the nation.

Futuro Media

Latino USA offers insight into the lived experiences of Latino communities and is a window on the current and merging cultural, political and social ideas impacting Latinos and the nation.

Futuro Media

Sec. Xavier Becerra on Health, Immigration and Latino Representation

Thumbnail for "Sec. Xavier Becerra on Health, Immigration and Latino Representation".
February 2, 202439min 3sec

The Department of Health and Human Services oversees several agencies: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Office of Refugee Resettlement are just a few of them. But since its founding in 1953, HHS had never been led by a Latino, until now.

Maria Hinojosa sits down with the first Latino to lead the department, Xavier Becerra. They discuss mental health, Latino representation in the Biden-Harris White House, immigration, and more.

Editorial note: This interview was recorded in early December.