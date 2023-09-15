Latino USA continues to mark its 30th anniversary and look back on its reporting throughout the decades. One topic the show has heavily reported on is Latinos serving in the military and today we take a new look at that subject.

In this episode, producer Reynaldo Leaños Jr. travels to Laredo, Texas on the U.S.-Mexico border. He brings us the story of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2021 during the U.S. withdrawal from the country.

Reynaldo meets with those closest to David to help tell the story of who David was, as well as explore how the military has historically —and continues— to seek Latinos and Latinas to fill its ranks.