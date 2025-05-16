Logo for Latino USA

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S. centering Latino stories, hosted by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Maria Hinojosa  Every week, the Peabody winning team brings you revealing, in-depth stories about what's in the hearts and minds of Latinos and their impact on the world. 

Want to support our independent journalism? Join Futuro+ for exclusive episodes, sneak peaks and behind-the-scenes chisme on Latino USA and all our podcasts.

Thumbnail for "'I Am a Dutchirican': Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania Dutch Country".
Since the mid-20th century, Puerto Rican Mennonites—known as "Dutchiricans"—have rooted themselves in Pennsylvania's Dutch Country, blending Mennonite living with Latino identity.
May 16, 202527min 54sec26.73 MB
Thumbnail for "New Pope: From Chicago to Chiclayo".
Pope Leo XIV, or Papa León 14, has been selected to lead the Catholic Church and its 1.4 billion congregation worldwide.
May 11, 202521min 28sec20.57 MB
Thumbnail for "I’m Not Dead".
In the early 70s, Miguel Angel Villavicencio was focused on making his most ambitious dream possible: to become a famous singer in Bolivia and across the world.
May 9, 202533min 45sec32.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Venezuelans, 'The Most Vulnerable Diaspora,’ Fight Back".
Under attack from the Trump administration, Venezuelan TPS holders push back against criminalizing narratives and take the government to court to defend their legal status.
May 4, 202527min 32sec26.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Francisco: The Legacy of the First Latin American Pope".
We break down Pope Francis' cultural significance and legacy with feminist theologian Natalia Imperatori-Lee and Argentinian-American journalist Antonia Cerejido.
May 2, 202527min 43sec26.56 MB
Thumbnail for "'We Are in a Constitutional Crisis': A Mega Prison and What's at Stake".
What began as an ordinary traffic stop for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, escalated into a nightmare at the center of a Supreme Court decision.
April 27, 202550min48.01 MB
Thumbnail for "Suave: Parole & the Pursuit of Happiness".
Suave is free—but he's also on lifetime parole.
April 25, 202531min 27sec30.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Suave: Roses and Manure".
Years have passed since Season One, and Suave is thriving.
April 20, 202532min 33sec31.18 MB
Thumbnail for "‘Loca’: Migration and Queerness in Alejandro Heredia’s Literary Debut".
Meet debut novelist Alejandro Heredia. Producer Reynaldo Leaños Jr. speaks with Heredia about his —and his family's— migration journey to the U.S., his queerness, and how the Bronx helped shape him.
April 18, 202527min25.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Culture Is Freedom: Remembering Garifuna Legend Aurelio Martínez".
On March 17, Honduran recording artist Aurelio Martínez and a fierce defender of Garifuna culture died in a tragic plane crash. Latino USA pays tribute to his life and legacy.
April 13, 202528min 24sec27.21 MB
Thumbnail for "'We Need to Reimagine Latinidad': Being Latino in 2025".
On this episode, we look at what it means to claim the identity of Latino and Latina in 2025.
April 11, 202528min 10sec26.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Building The Future: A Message From Maria".
We're doing something different! Today, Maria Hinojosa joins listeners for a special message announcing something new from Futuro
April 7, 202516min 27sec15.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Don't Cross Kat".
Kat Torres shows an Instagram-perfect life to her large following. She's a Brazilian supermodel turned life coach who seems harmless but is hiding a secret.
April 6, 202556min 13sec53.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Bilingual Is My Superpower".
In 2018, Producer Jeanne Montalvo reported on the choices her parents made when raising her in a bilingual household.
April 4, 202541min 23sec39.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Mahmoud Khalil's Case: "The Goal Is to Silence Dissent"".
The Trump administration is targeting legal residents and visa holders for their pro-Palestine activism. We dive into the case of Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained by ICE for this very reason.
March 30, 202527min 8sec25.99 MB
Thumbnail for "15 Days in Guantánamo".
The Trump Administration is imprisoning migrants it claims are members of Tren de Aragua in the world's most notorious prisons. One Venezuelan man who was sent to Guantánamo tells us his story.
March 28, 202527min 22sec26.27 MB
Thumbnail for "The Little Black Dress: A Hidden History".
Something about dressing rich, mostly white women is uncomfortable especially while you are wearing the little black dress—your work uniform. You begin to wonder, "Why do I look like I'm her maid?"
March 23, 202535min 7sec33.64 MB
Thumbnail for "A Scarier, Sexier Drácula".
Bella Lugosi's leading role in the creepy 1931 film Dracula made him a horror icon.
March 21, 202520min 50sec19.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Can El Salvador Really Jail Americans?".
In early February, Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele made an unprecedented and controversial offer: to jail U.S. citizens in El Salvador.
March 16, 202529min 17sec28.06 MB
Thumbnail for "The Real Lives of Human Smugglers With Jason De León".
Jason sits down with Maria Hinojosa on this episode of Latino USA to discuss the links between the booming business of human smuggling and U.S. immigration policies and much more.
March 14, 202526min 39sec25.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Teresa Urrea: The Mexican Joan of Arc".
We resurrect the story of Teresa Urrea, the Mexican Joan of Arc, who was once called "the most dangerous girl in Mexico" by the dictator Porfirio Diaz.
March 9, 202548min 30sec46.46 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Ayodele Casel".
For Ayodele Casel tap dancing is magic.
March 7, 202518min 11sec17.42 MB
Thumbnail for "The U.S. and Mexico: A Complicated Relationship".
To say that the United States and Mexico have a complicated relationship is to put it lightly.
March 2, 202525min 41sec24.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Harvey Guillén: Breaking Hollywood Molds".
A conversation with Mexican-American actor Harvey Guillén, the star of the popular show "What We Do in the Shadows."
February 28, 202526min 39sec25.53 MB
Thumbnail for "The Fight Over the Panama Canal".
Journalist Cristela Guerra reflects on President Trump's recent threats of taking back the Panama Canal, her memories of the last time the U.S. invaded her homeland and the complicated relationship between the two countries.
February 23, 202521min 58sec21.04 MB
Thumbnail for "The Debate Around Emilia Pérez".
Emilia Pérez has sparked significant controversy not only because of polarizing remarks from its director and lead star, but for its eccentric storytelling and what many call a downright "off" portrayal of Mexico
February 21, 202530min 18sec29.02 MB
Thumbnail for "Hombre: Understanding Latino Men ft. Two Voters, Two Views".
For the second episode of our new series "Hombre: Understanding Latino Men," Maria Hinojosa sits down with two young voters from Texas who have similar backgrounds but opposite political views.
February 16, 202527min 20sec26.19 MB
Thumbnail for "A Sister’s Quest for Justice With Cristina Rivera Garza".
Cristina Rivera Garza's 2024 Pulitzer-winning memoir explores the "emotional archive" of her sister, allegedly killed 30 years ago. Her book became significant in a bilingual women's claim for justice.
February 14, 202527min 59sec26.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Toñita’s Club Fights Erasure".
How Toñita's, the last Puerto Rican social club in Brooklyn, is fighting erasure with free food, dance and building community.
February 9, 202541min 58sec40.21 MB
Thumbnail for "A Day in the Park in Queens, New York".
We bring you a different kind of immigration coverage. We're telling a New York story: one that celebrates the beautiful, everyday life of the immigrant.
February 7, 202538min 40sec37.04 MB
Thumbnail for "AOC: 'I’m Not Going to Give Them My Fear'".
Amid the chaos generated by Donald Trump's first days back in the White House, Maria Hinojosa sits down with New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
February 2, 202535min 25sec33.92 MB
Thumbnail for "'Mexicans Don’t Play Basketball'".
In 1939, a Mexican-American high school basketball team from San Antonio, Texas shocked the world.
January 31, 202516min 56sec16.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Understanding 'LatinoLand' With Marie Arana".
A conversation with author Marie Arana on her latest work, "LatinoLand," a book that helps us understand the past, present, and future of Latinos in this country.
January 26, 202531min 21sec30.03 MB
Thumbnail for "A Vengeful Return".
We take a deep dive into the first hours of Donald Trump's return to the White House and how our community is reacting.
January 24, 202526min 28sec25.35 MB
Thumbnail for "LA on Fire and in Solidarity".
Latino USA covers the devastation from the historic fires in Los Angeles, and the community solidarity that has followed.
January 19, 202534min 10sec32.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Indigenous Science With Jessica Hernandez".
Dr. Jessica Hernandez, a Zapotec and Maya Ch'orti' scientist, breaks down why Western conservationism isn't working, and why Indigenous peoples and science need to inform the decisions made about the future of our environments.
January 17, 202519min 59sec19.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Hombre: Understanding Latino Men ft. Chuck Rocha".
In the premiering episode of "Hombre: Understanding Latino Men," Maria Hinojosa sits down with political consultant Chuck Rocha to unpack why Latino men shifted further right in the 2024 election.
January 12, 202534min 29sec33.04 MB
Thumbnail for "'One Hundred Years of Solitude' on Screen".
Maria Hinojosa speaks to Alex García López, one of the directors of Nextflix's 'One Hundred Years of Solitude,' about the making of the series based on Gabriel García Márquez's iconic novel.
January 10, 202519min 49sec18.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Nacho's Special".
Nachos' immense popularity over the years has overshadowed their true history. The first nachos weren't invented in ballparks or designed for concession stands. They were created 80 years ago in a small town in Mexico
January 5, 202547min 52sec45.85 MB
Thumbnail for "iLe on Song and Protest".
For Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ileana Cabra — known by her stage name, iLe — music has always been a way to reflect and comment on the world around her.
January 3, 202519min 42sec18.87 MB
Thumbnail for "If They Kill Me".
On May 3, 2017, a young woman was found dead on the campus of a prestigious university in Mexico City.
December 29, 202429min 39sec28.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Spain’s Pact to Forget".
Filmed over six years, "The Silence of Others" reveals how survivors and their families have struggled to cope in the aftermath of Spain's 40-year dictatorship under General Franco.
December 27, 202423min 31sec22.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Reservations".
On this collaboration with Northwest Public Radio, Latino USA dives into the dynamics of the reservation, exploring how two communities living side by side try to learn to get along.
December 22, 202450min 52sec48.73 MB
Thumbnail for "The Return".
"The Return" is an intimate portrait of what gets left behind when we immigrate and what we can gain when we return.
December 20, 202433min 56sec32.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Natasha Alford on Growing Up 'American Negra'".
A conversation with journalist Natasha Alford, on growing up Afro-Latina in Upstate New York, and how to juggle the complexities of being a Black Puerto Rican woman in a divided country.
December 15, 202436min 53sec35.34 MB
Thumbnail for "An All-American Tragedy".
ITT hosts Maria Hinojosa and Paola Ramos are joined by NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff for a deep dive into the devastating consequences of Donald Trump's first term immigration policy.
December 13, 202430min 53sec29.59 MB
Thumbnail for "The Border Has Eyes".
This week on Latino USA, we look at surveillance technology on the U.S.-Mexico border, then, now, and where it's headed.
December 8, 202455min 27sec53.12 MB
Thumbnail for "The Burden: Avenger".
This week Latino USA brings you an episode of the The Burden: Avengers podcast.
December 6, 202432min30.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Portrait Of: Immortal Technique".
We sit down with Immortal Technique to get a deeper sense of what it was like growing up in Harlem and how his rage has played into his successful music career.
December 1, 202423min 15sec22.27 MB
Thumbnail for "Portrait Of: ‘Taina’ and the Love of Nostalgia TV".
Maria Hinojosa talks to the show's award-winning creator Maria Perez-Brown, who is Nuyorican herself, about jumping into the world of children's television after being a tax lawyer, and the surprisingly long legacy of "Taina."
November 29, 202419min 59sec19.15 MB
Thumbnail for "The Dream 9".
With DACA and the Dreamers poised to be back in the center of the national conversation, Latino USA revisits this episode about what it means to be young and undocumented in the United States today.
November 24, 202450min 1sec47.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Fixing Immigration".
There's out-of-date immigration laws are and the only cure is comprehensive immigration reform from Congress.
November 22, 202443min 44sec41.9 MB
Thumbnail for "More Than A Friendship: An Intimate Conversation With Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal".
Maria Hinojosa sits down with actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal to discuss their latest projects. They also chat about fostering their lifelong friendship and creating politically powerful art.
November 17, 202438min 36sec55.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Becoming Paloma: A Young Woman’s Transition Journey".
Through drag performance, Paloma discovers her connection to womanhood and femininity. In this episode, we follow her transition journey as she undergoes Hormone Replacement Treatment.
November 15, 202425min 19sec24.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Unpacking American Extremism".
A week after the re-election of Donald Trump, Maria Hinojosa is joined by ITT all-stars Imara Jones, journalist and founder of Translash Media, and Karen Attiah, Washington Post Opinion columnist.
November 14, 202432min 13sec30.87 MB
Thumbnail for "The Tenant Association".
The series follows a group of tenants who came together and fought back against their landlord.
November 12, 202425min 27sec24.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump Is Back, Now What?".
A special election episode in collaboration with Futuro's political podcast In The Thick to unpack key updates and trends from the 2024 election.
November 8, 202450min 22sec72.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Going Viral: How Influencers Are Impacting the Battle Over Young Latino Voters".
How young Latino voters are showing up for the 2024 presidential election, and two young Latinos hand-picked by the parties to get out the youth vote.
November 3, 202436min 2sec34.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Latino USA Presents: The Voter Suppression Playbook".
This week on Latino USA we bring you an episode from Futuro's own 'In The Thick' podcast.
November 1, 202429min 37sec28.38 MB
Thumbnail for "The Misinformation Web".
The Misinformation Web: An investigation into the social media content creators driving  election misinformation aimed at Latinos.
October 27, 202454min 59sec52.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Latino USA Presents: The Rise of the Latino Far Right".
We examine the growing support for extremism in America and why Latinos can be especially susceptible to far-right ideologies
October 25, 202433min 21sec31.95 MB
Thumbnail for "38 Years for a Double Life".
This week, Latino USA shares the conclusion of Futuro Investigates podcast series USA v. García Luna.
October 24, 202423min 24sec22.41 MB
Thumbnail for "From Cuba to New York and Around the World With Paquito D’Rivera".
A conversation with legendary jazz musician Paquito D' Rivera on his seven decades-long career, why he left Cuba, and his philosophy of improvisation—in music and in life.
October 20, 202434min 41sec33.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Azul, The Musical: Bringing Spanglish on Stage".
Argentinian composer and guitarist Jacinta Clusellas didn't expect that she would end up writing musicals when she moved to the United States to study music.
October 18, 202421min 45sec20.84 MB
Thumbnail for "The Movement For Indigenous Peoples’ Day".
In the U.S., Columbus Day is a federal holiday in honor of the Italian navigator Christopher Columbus—and it's a day of Italian-American celebration.
October 13, 202428min 2sec26.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Spanish as a First Language".
Being a new parent comes with a series of challenges—one being the decision whether or not to teach your child a second language.
October 11, 202427min 1sec25.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Elián, Part Two: The Ultimatum".
Today on Latino USA, we share the second episode of "Chess Piece: The Elián González Story,"  a new podcast from Futuro Studios and iHeartMedia.
October 6, 202431min 29sec30.16 MB
Thumbnail for "The Elián González Saga, Revisited".
Twenty five years after a young Cuban boy named Elián González was rescued from the sea, we revisit his story.
October 4, 202440min 28sec38.76 MB
Thumbnail for "The Diary of an ‘Undesirable’".
In 1945, 20-year-old Anthony Acevedo was held in captivity with other American soldiers inside a Nazi concentration camp called Berga.
September 29, 202427min 57sec26.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Portrait Of: Rubén Blades".
We sit down with Rubén Blades, to discuss music, politics, and his long career.
September 27, 202433min 26sec32.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Journalist Roundtable: Unlocking the Latino Vote".
Maria Hinojosa brings together three Latino journalists; John Quiñones, Maria Elena Salinas, and Paola Ramos. They get into the state of journalism, conservatism, and the 2024 Latino Vote.
September 22, 202435min 21sec33.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Ernesto Londoño’s Journey Into Psychedelics".
Ernesto talks about his healing —and journalistic— journey with psychedelics.
September 20, 202423min 47sec22.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Decoding the Debate".
Latino USA brings you the launch of In The Thick's new popup season—to help you break down this unprecedented political moment and what it means for our communities and our futures.
September 17, 202433min 19sec31.92 MB
Thumbnail for "The Taco Index: Inflation and the Latino Vote".
Maria Hinojosa travels to San Diego to explore how inflation is impacting the price of a taco. She also talks with a single mom about how her finances might influence her vote in November.
September 15, 202445min 36sec43.69 MB
Thumbnail for "The Literary Phenomenon of Irene Vallejo".
A conversation with Irene Vallejo, author of "Papyrus: The Invention of Books in the Ancient World," on connecting millions of readers across the world with the very long history of caring for books.
September 13, 202419min 8sec18.34 MB
Thumbnail for "The Moving Border: Part Two, The South".
In Part 2 of The Moving Border, we visit Tapachula, Mexico in search of a young man whose life is in danger.
September 8, 202450min 32sec48.41 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Making Movies".
"Making Movies" is a rock band based out of Kansas City, they talk with Latino USA about their unique sound and collaboration with Rubén Blades.
September 6, 202410min 8sec9.71 MB
Thumbnail for "The Moving Border: Part One, The North".
In this 2-part investigation The Moving Border, Latino USA delves into the increasing pressure put on refugees seeking safety in the United States via its southern border.
September 1, 202437min 16sec35.7 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: From Med School Student To Cimafunk".
In this "How I Made It," Erik Rodriguez takes us through his transformation into Cimafunk.
August 30, 202415min 12sec14.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Guns, Latinos and the 2024 Election".
Gun violence is a top voting issue for Latinos and Latinas this election cycle.
August 25, 202456min 11sec53.82 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Draco Rosa".
Draco Rosa talks about his career, his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Hurricane María, and the creation of Monte Sagrado.
August 23, 20249min 7sec8.74 MB
Thumbnail for "The Spillover: How the Texas Abortion Ban Shook Up Eastern New Mexico".
We travel to eastern New Mexico to meet Latinas and Latinos who have mobilized politically for and against abortion in the region.
August 18, 202457min 43sec55.29 MB
Thumbnail for "Imperfect Paradise: Return to Mexico".
The story of Daniel Zamora who remade his life after being deported from the U.S. to Mexico.
August 16, 202435min33.54 MB
Thumbnail for "The Mortgage Wall".
The Mortgage Wall: An investigation into what makes it harder for Latinos and Latinas
August 11, 202440min 8sec38.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Daymé Arocena: Straight Outta Havana".
Cuban Singer, songwriter and composer Daymé Arocena shares how she creates music that doesn’t fit easily into a box.
August 9, 202422min 24sec21.46 MB
Thumbnail for "The Battle Over Chavez Ravine".
Latino USA explores the relationship between the construction of Dodger Stadium and the displacement of the Mexican-American community in the 1950s.
August 4, 202419min 12sec18.4 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Alaska, on an LGBTQ Anthem en Español".
For this ‘How I Made It’, we sit down with cultural icon Alaska to speak about her career and how her song became a pride anthem all over Latin America.
August 2, 202411min 13sec10.75 MB
Thumbnail for "In Conversation With Kamala Harris".
On the heels of President Joe Biden’s decision to abandon his re-election campaign, we revisit Maria Hinojosa’s sit-down interview with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.
July 28, 202436min 26sec34.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Corruption in Venezuela: Journalist Roberto Deniz and the U.S. Factor".
Venezuelan investigative journalist Roberto Deniz has uncovered widespread corruption in his home country’s government.
July 26, 202420min 42sec19.83 MB
Thumbnail for "More Than a Meme: Astrology Today With Isa Nakazawa".
Maria Hinojosa sits down with Isa Nakazawa, the host of the new Futuro Studios’ show, Stars and Stars with Isa, to discuss how astrology can enhance your life.
July 21, 202433min 58sec32.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Ruth Behar: The Dancing Anthropologist".
One of the most influential anthropologists of our time tells us about her creative process on the page and on the dance floor.
July 19, 202420min 32sec19.68 MB
Thumbnail for "My Divo: Juárez and Its Secrets".
Get in, we’re going clubbing in Juárez! It’s going to be glitzy, it’s going to be gritty.
July 14, 202441min 2sec39.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Introducing: My Divo".
A podcast about going back to your roots, with the life of Juan Gabriel as a guide.
July 12, 202428min26.83 MB
Thumbnail for "The Strange Death of José de Jesús, Part 2".
In part two of our two-part special, we continue our investigation into the death of a man in a U.S. immigration detention center, examining surveillance video and other clues about what happened
July 7, 202446min 22sec44.43 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Lido Pimienta on ‘Miss Colombia’".
Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter Lido Pimienta talks about her new album, "Miss Colombia" and how her love of Afro-Colombian music came to be.
July 5, 202413min 18sec12.74 MB
Thumbnail for "The Strange Death of José de Jesús, Part 1".
A man dies in a U.S. immigration detention center, under unusual circumstances
June 30, 202449min 9sec47.08 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Apple Emojis".
Angela Guzman explains how she helped designed the first set of Apple emojis, her inspiration, and process.
June 28, 20248min 40sec8.32 MB
Thumbnail for "In the Shadow of the Wall".
In this episode, we travel to Sasabe, a remote town on the Arizona border with Mexico, to find out how the battles over human smuggling turned this tiny community into a ghost town.
June 23, 202456min 11sec53.82 MB
Thumbnail for "Growing Up With The Tiarras".
The Tiarras have been playing together since they were just little girls, but they’ve been sisters forever.
June 21, 202423min 26sec22.45 MB
Thumbnail for "iLe on Song and Protest".
For Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ileana Cabra — better known under her stage name, iLe — music has always been a way to reflect on the world around her
June 16, 202419min 39sec18.82 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Watching All of Almodóvar’s Movies Make You More Neurotic?".
Will watching all of Pedro Almodovar's movies in one month make you more or less neurotic?
June 14, 202432min 5sec30.74 MB
Thumbnail for "The Constant Evolution of Shea Serrano".
Shea Serrano’s prolific writing career started unexpectedly when his wife, pregnant with twins, had to stop working.
June 9, 202421min 3sec20.17 MB
Thumbnail for "What Inspires Latino Solidarity With Gaza?".
In this episode of Latino USA, we hear from three Latino voices around the country on what informs their solidarity with Palestinians as the war on Gaza continues.
June 7, 202441min 26sec39.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Dreaming With Luna Luna".
Luna Luna is a rising four-member band from different walks of life.
June 4, 202419min 43sec18.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Robert Santos Counts the Future".
In November 2021, Robert Santos became the first Latino to be confirmed as the Director of the U.S. Census Bureau.
May 31, 202444min 6sec42.25 MB
Thumbnail for "So Far From Care ".
In Far West Texas, there’s only one hospital, serving a region of 12,000 square miles.
May 28, 202423min 42sec22.71 MB
Thumbnail for "A Presidenta Will Lead Femicide-Plagued Mexico".
On June 2nd 2024, Mexico will elect a female president for the first time in the country’s history.
May 24, 202448min 17sec46.25 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: From Foster Kid to Judge".
Latino USA interviews Xiomara Torres who started as an undocumented migrant and made her way through the foster system to become a judge in Oregon's Circuit Court.
May 21, 202413min 57sec13.36 MB
Thumbnail for "What Happened to Edward?".
Latino USA examines how and why someone with serious mental illness falls through the cracks of the nation's mental health system.
May 17, 202427min 22sec26.23 MB
Thumbnail for "A Mother's Endless Search for Her Missing Son".
A conversation with Lucía Díaz Genao, a mother who became a leader in the fight to search and find the disappeared in Mexico.
May 14, 202425min 43sec24.64 MB
Thumbnail for "Andrea Elliott: Documenting Life on the Margins of Power".
A conversation with Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Andrea Elliott on documenting life on the margins of power and the role of journalists of conscience.
May 10, 202436min 27sec34.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Cecilia Gentili’s Revolutionary Ask".
Trans activist, actress and author Cecilia Gentili on the intersections of advocacy and storytelling.
May 7, 202424min 46sec23.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Into Natalia Lafourcade’s Inner Garden".
Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade embraces contrasts in her music.
May 3, 202432min 16sec30.92 MB
Thumbnail for "'Desinformación': Fighting Disinformation in Spanish".
A look at how disinformation affects Latino and Spanish-speaking communities, and how to combat its effects—a new episode of “The Latino Factor: How We Vote,” our 2024 election year series.
April 30, 202419min 12sec18.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Melissa Barrera, From Mexican Telenovelas to Hollywood Hits".
Mexican actress Melissa Barrera talks about her journey into acting, the importance of using her platform and how she views her own diverse career during what she calls an age of self-reflection.
April 26, 202437min 46sec36.19 MB
Thumbnail for "The Burden".
In the 1990s, Detective Louis N. Scarcella was legendary. In a city overrun by violent crime, he cracked the toughest cases and put away the worst criminals. “The Hulk” was his nickname.
April 23, 202436min 26sec34.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Toxic Labor".
Toxic Labor: A first of its kind investigation into how prolonged exposure to toxins affects the health of workers who rebuild American cities after natural disasters.
April 19, 202452min 27sec50.25 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Flor De Toloache".
When Mireya Ramos found herself subject to scrutiny and machismo as the only woman mariachi singer in the male-dominated mariachi circles, she decided to do something about it.
April 16, 202415min 53sec15.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Nikole Hannah-Jones: Beyond the 1619 Project".
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones rose to instant recognition when she published the 1619 Project in 2019.
April 12, 202455min 36sec53.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Into the Fire".
Wildland firefighter Armando Perez recreates a typical day as a member of Eldorado Hotshots; what is it like to go into the fire—and get out of it?
April 9, 202422min 4sec21.14 MB
Thumbnail for "Shaping a National Latino Museum".
What and who do you include in a national Latino museum? That’s a question that many have been asking since late 2020, when Congress green-lit the creation of The National Museum of the American Latino
April 5, 202443min 28sec41.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Mimy and Tony Succar: Music Is Better With Family ".
In this episode of Latino USA, Mimy and Tony show us how, with the right timing and your family, nothing can get in the way.
April 2, 202416min 7sec15.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Abortion Rights Energize the Latino Vote?".
As part of our special election coverage for 2024, “The Latino Factor: How We Vote,” we discuss one of the top mobilizing issues for voters: abortion and reproductive rights.
March 29, 202438min 16sec36.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Sandy's Pandemic Diaries".
One student shares her story of loss and growth after the pandemic flipped her senior year of college upside down.
March 26, 202425min 45sec24.67 MB
Thumbnail for "She Migrates".
In a new migration reality, women and children are requesting asylum in Mexico at higher rates than men. A look into what it’s like to migrate undocumented when you’re a woman, and the central role her body plays in transit.
March 22, 202455min 10sec105.82 MB
Thumbnail for "Latinos Persevering".
Latino USA speaks with some of the Latinos and Latinas who made the recent and historic mission to Mars possible.
March 19, 202444min 16sec42.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Alex Padilla, From California to Capitol Hill".
It was an anti-immigrant initiative in his home state of California that pushed Alex Padilla into politics, now he is making history as the first Latino to represent California in the US senate.
March 15, 202431min 27sec30.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Samanta Schweblin’s Unsettling Normality".
Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin shares how she constructs short stories and novels that reveal the uncanny of everyday life.
March 12, 202417min 7sec32.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Toñita's Club Fights Erasure".
How Toñita’s, the last Puerto Rican social club in Brooklyn, is fighting erasure with free food, dance and building community.
March 8, 202442min 10sec80.89 MB
Thumbnail for "The Unmarked Graveyard: Stories from Hart Island".
When Annette Vega was in elementary school, she found out the man she called “dad” wasn’t her biological father.
March 5, 202416min 38sec15.93 MB
Thumbnail for "Latino Hustle: Oscars 2024".
Maria Hinojosa speaks to Andes plane crash survivor Roberto Canessa, “Society of the Snow” actor Matias Recalt, “The Eternal Memory” director Maite Alberdi and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" producer Phil Lord ahead of the 2024 Oscars.
March 1, 202454min 1sec51.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Myriam Gurba Unmasks the Creeps".
This week on Latino USA author Myriam Gurba unmasks the creeps.
February 27, 202426min 5sec50.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Javier Zamora on the Role of a Writer in Today’s World.".
A conversation with Salvadoran author Javier Zamora, on his memoir Solito, his complicated relationship with his home country and the role of a writer in today’s world.
February 23, 202439min 46sec76.28 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Buscabulla".
Buscabulla is a Puerto Rican indie duo formed by wife and husband Raquel Berrios and Luis Alfredo del Valle. In this segment of our "How I Made It" series, the duo joins us from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to tell us about their debut album "Regresa."
February 20, 202414min 42sec28.22 MB
Thumbnail for "The Matter of Castro Tum".
In 2018, a young Guatemalan man named Reynaldo Castro Tum was ordered deported even though no one knew where he was. Now, more than two years later, his case has sucked another man back into a legal quagmire.
February 16, 202441min 3sec78.75 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Las Cafeteras".
Las Cafeteras is a band out of East LA known for their politically charged lyrics, speaking out against injustices within the immigrant community and their experiences as chicanos in East LA. On today’s How I Made It, we sat down with members of the group.
February 13, 202414min 30sec13.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Reclaiming Our Homes".
The story of a house in Los Angeles owned by the California Department of transportation. And the struggles of residents past and present, who have fought to make it their home
February 9, 202442min 20sec40.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Finding Legitimacy With Aida Rodriguez".
This week on Latino USA a conversation with comedian and author Aida Rodriguez.
February 6, 202425min 26sec24.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Sec. Xavier Becerra on Health, Immigration and Latino Representation".
Maria Hinojosa sits down for a one on one conversation with the first Latino to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra.
February 2, 202439min 3sec37.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Portrait Of: Sandra Cisneros LIVE in Chicago".
In this live and intimate conversation, Sandra Cisneros reflects on her past, present and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.
January 30, 202429min 33sec28.31 MB
Thumbnail for "A Conversation With Jeh Johnson".
Since the beginning of the Trump administration, the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration policy have been front and center in public conversation.
January 26, 202431min 58sec30.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Pepón Osorio’s Accumulation of Memory".
Visual artist Pepón Osorio on his latest comprehensive exhibition at the New Museum, growing up in Puerto Rico, his passion for collecting objects and finding home in the Bronx.
January 23, 202426min 4sec49.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Eugenio Derbez Gets Serious".
Maria Hinojosa sits down with Mexican film and comedy star Eugenio Derbez for a conversation about becoming a dramatic actor and changing the narrative of Latinos in Hollywood.
January 19, 202433min 15sec31.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Monumental".
For generations, Christopher Columbus has been glorified in monument after monument across the United States.
January 16, 202442min 16sec40.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Maria Martin, With Love and Light".
A special episode remembering Latino USA founder and pioneer public radio journalist Maria Emilia Martin, who passed away on December 2nd, 2023.
January 12, 20241hr 6min62.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Portrait Of: Danny Trejo".
Latino USA host Maria Hinojosa sits down with actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo.
January 9, 202421min 6sec20.26 MB
Thumbnail for "The Rehab Empire Built On Cakes".
It's a common sight in Puerto Rico—men in bright yellow T-shirts going door-to-door- selling cakes.
January 5, 202431min 42sec30.44 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: El Peso Hero ".
Latino USA speaks with Héctor Rodríguez III, the creator of El Peso Hero, a comic book superhero celebrating its 10th anniversary.
January 2, 202422min 33sec21.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Unsafe In Foster Care, Part 2".
We continue our investigation into the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).
December 29, 202345min 39sec43.84 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Francisca Valenzuela".
Chilean singer-songwriter Francisca Valenzuela takes us on her life journey, from moving from the U.S. to Chile, breaking into music, and creating a Latinx feminist music collective.
December 26, 202320min 25sec19.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Unsafe In Foster Care, Part 1".
After a domestic violence incident, Leah Garcia called the police looking for safety for her and her two children.
December 22, 202346min 37sec44.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Imperfect Paradise: Nury & The Secret Tapes".
This week Latino USA shares an episode of the podcast, Imperfect Paradise: Nury & The Secret Tapes, from LAist Studios.
December 19, 202341min 7sec39.49 MB
Thumbnail for "Still Hopeful: Immigration Over 30 Years".
Our continuation of 30 years of Latino USA. This time, looking at one subject that holds us all together: immigration—then and now.
December 15, 202356min 27sec54.21 MB
Thumbnail for "The Gun Machine".
The Gun Machine is a new podcast from WBUR in partnership with The Trace, exploring the 250-year history of one of the most tragic and confounding forms of addiction in America: guns.
December 12, 202340min 54sec39.27 MB
Thumbnail for "30 Años: An Oral History of Latino USA".
We begin the celebrations of being 30 years on the air with an oral history of Latino USA. The memories of how it all started and what it took to keep the show going for over three decades, as told by the people who lived through it.
December 8, 20231hr 7min64.72 MB
Thumbnail for "A Night With Monsieur Periné".
A night of live music and conversation with the Colombian band Monsieur Periné.
December 5, 202323min 28sec22.53 MB
Thumbnail for "The Archivists: The Unseen Fight to Preserve Our Stories".
A look at the workings of the Nettie Lee Benson Latin American Collection—one of the most important institutions collecting the history of Latin America and US Latinas and Latinos.
December 1, 202342min 8sec40.45 MB
Thumbnail for "United Stateless Podcast".
United Stateless Podcast documents the stories of "returnees", people who immigrated to the US, largely as children, and have since returned to their home country.
November 28, 202333min 31sec32.19 MB
Thumbnail for "By Right of Discovery".
Latino USA tells the story of Richard Oakes' life, from his first involvement in activism to his untimely death at the age of 30.
November 24, 202350min 12sec48.2 MB
Thumbnail for "Bad Mexicans: Borderland History that Resonates Today".
Historian Kelly Lytle Hernandez talks about her book Bad Mexicans Race. Empire and revolution in the borderlands, which tells the story of a cross-border insurgency that has been left out of most U.S. history books.
November 21, 202320min 9sec19.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Dolores Huerta: Don’t Let the Haters Divide Us".
Maria Hinojosa sits down with labor leader Dolores Huerta for a one-on-one interview.
November 17, 202342min 7sec40.44 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Futuro Conjunto".
The multimedia sci-fi project Futuro Conjunto uses music, animation, and an interactive website to transport listeners to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas — centuries into the future.
November 14, 202319min 18sec18.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Gustavo Dudamel’s Harmony in Times of Crisis".
Maestro Gustavo Dudamel, the Music and Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, talks about adapting to uncertain times, the unifying power of music, and how he finds his roots wherever he goes.
November 10, 202335min 52sec34.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Classy with Jonathan Menjivar".
In this episode, we can’t talk about class without talking about race.
November 7, 202341min 52sec40.2 MB
Thumbnail for "Kamala and the Latino Youth Vote".
Maria Hinojosa sits down with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, for a one-on-one interview.
November 3, 202358min 12sec55.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Portrait Of: Gabby Rivera".
In this "Portrait Of," Maria sits talked to Gabby about her beginnings as a writer, her difficult experience with #comicsgate and about returning to comic book writing.
October 31, 202325min 9sec24.15 MB
Thumbnail for "City of Oil ".
Latino USA visits University Park, a neighborhood in South Los Angeles and the site of a battle brewing between communities who are fighting for clean air and an oil industry with a deep history in the city.
October 27, 202332min 18sec31.01 MB
Thumbnail for "The Art of Growing Into Yourself With Y La Bamba".
Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos, an Indie musician, has been playing as Y La Bamba for nearly 20 years. They reflect on their path towards becoming more themselves.
October 24, 202322min 40sec21.76 MB
Thumbnail for "My Uncle Juan, the Bracero".
We explore the Bracero program’s legacy as seen through the eyes of Juan Loza, a former bracero, and his niece and historian, Mireya Loza.
October 20, 202336min 30sec35.04 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Grupo Fantasma Takes On The Wall".
When Austin's cumbia-funk institution Grupo Fantasma went to record their seventh album at a studio in Tornillo, Texas, they had no idea that right next door was a tent city for detained immigrant youth operated by ICE.
October 17, 202313min 3sec12.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Puerto Crypto".
Latino USA follows the often-bizarre story of these Bitcoin pirates of the Caribbean, from crypto boom to crypto bust.
October 13, 202340min 3sec38.46 MB
Thumbnail for "How I Made It: Omar Apollo".
In 2017, while working at a fast food restaurant, Omar Apollo found his first breakthrough on Spotify with the song "Ugotme." Four years later, he has amassed more than 100 million streams on the platform and has toured internationally.
October 10, 202315min 19sec14.72 MB