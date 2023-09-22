The call for the abolition of all student debt has never been louder– but how did we get to a place where this demand is possible? Latino USA dives into the history of the student loan system in the U.S., as well as the stories of Black and Latinx organizers who have been at the forefront of the movement for student debt cancellation. We look at how their efforts have shifted the conversation and ask why abolishing student debt is an issue of racial and economic justice.

This episode originally aired in July 2022.