Latino USA offers insight into the lived experiences of Latino communities and is a window on the current and merging cultural, political and social ideas impacting Latinos and the nation.

Melissa Barrera, From Mexican Telenovelas to Hollywood Hits

April 26, 202437min 46sec

Melissa Barrera has been consistently making a name for herself in recent years. The Mexican actress is probably most recognizable in the U.S. for her horror roles, namely in the legacy franchise “Scream.”

But in her more than a decade-long career that has taken her from Monterrey to Hollywood, she’s done it all—telenovelas, musicals, drama, romance and even comedy.

In this episode of Latino USA, Melissa talks about her journey into acting, the importance of using her platform, and how she views her diverse and growing career during what she calls an age of self-reflection.