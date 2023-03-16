Radio Diaries

This week we’re bringing you a story about the 10th Mountain Division, a World War II military experiment to train skiers and climbers to fight in the mountains. The men of the 10th led a series of daring assaults against the German army in the mountains of Italy. Though the division fought in WWII for only four months, it had one of the highest casualty rates of the war.

After they returned home, many of the soldiers helped to create the modern ski industry.

This story originally aired on NPR’s All Things Considered in 2007.