Radio Diaries

Angel Irizarry spent years working as a detective, and in 2021 he set out on a personal investigation to track down an uncle who’d been estranged from his family for decades.

But early in his search he made a disappointing discovery: his uncle Cesar had died. So Angel embarked on a new quest, to learn what had become of Cesar during his long absence.

This is episode six of our series The Unmarked Graveyard, untangling mysteries from America’s largest public cemetery.

This story was reported in collaboration with The City’s Missing Them project.