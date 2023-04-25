Radio Diaries

This is the story of a song, “Ain’t No Grave Gonna Hold My Body Down.” It was written by a 12-year-old boy on what was supposed to be his deathbed. But the boy didn’t die. Instead, he went on to become a Pentecostal preacher, and later helped inspire the birth of Rock & Roll.

The boy’s name was Brother Claude Ely, and he was known as The Gospel Ranger.