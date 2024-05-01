The Political Scene | The New Yorker

The New Yorker staff writer David Kirkpatrick joins Tyler Foggatt to discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene’s call to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson from office, just seven months after her colleagues forced out Kevin McCarthy. Kirkpatrick explains why Greene’s likely doomed effort is potentially lucrative for her, and walks through the ways in which her strategy is influenced by her predecessors.



This week’s reading:

How Marjorie Taylor Greene Raises Money by Attacking Other Republicans, by David Kirkpatrick



